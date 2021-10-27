Prove me wrong, will quit politics: Nawab Malik on his recent tweets on Sameer Wankhede
DNA Video Team
Oct 27, 2021, 02:11 PM IST
Prove me wrong and I will quit politics, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and National Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik on October 27 after he released Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate and ‘Nikah Nama’. “Birth certificate or 'nikah nama' which I tweeted, if they prove me wrong, I will quit politics, resign from my post. I am not asking him (Sameer Wankhede) to resign, but he will lose his job as per law,” he added.