Proud that CEOs of world’s biggest companies are young Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 virtually interacted and conferred digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology. During the event, the PM said, “Today we are proud that CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians. Young people of India are making a mark in the world of startups. These young people of India are innovating, moving the country forward.” PM also mentioned that Indians will be soon sent to the space. “The young astronauts selected for Mission Gaganyaan are working really hard,” he further said.