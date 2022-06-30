Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Proud Moment! DRDO Surprises World By Testing ABHYAS

India successfully tested indigenously-designed ABHYAS, a High-speed Expendable Aerial Target. Trial was carried out by DRDO from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.