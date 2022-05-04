Protests held against forced disappearances in Balochistan on Eid

On the occasion of Eid, Families of Baloch missing persons held a protest against Pakistan government and security agencies at Karachi Press Club, demanding the safe release of their loved ones. The protesters lead by activist Sammi Baloch said that their near and dear ones had been picked up by Pakistani security agencies but their whereabouts had not being declared. Sammi Deen Baloch is daughter of DrDeen Muhammad Baloch who was abducted by Pak security forces 11 years ago and remains missing till date. The enforced disappearances of Baloch students and political activists from across Pakistan has made it increasingly clear that the ruling elites and Pakistani agencies want to push the Baloch further backward.