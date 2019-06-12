{"id":"2760059","source":"DNA","title":"Protest erupts in parts of WB after attack on junior doctor","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Junior doctors in several parts of West Bengal staged protest after a junior doctor was attacked at Kolkata’s NRS Medical College by a patient’s family members. Junior doctors demonstrated outside the hospitals. The outpatient department (OPD) services by junior doctors were also closed for the day","summary":"Junior doctors in several parts of West Bengal staged protest after a junior doctor was attacked at Kolkata’s NRS Medical College by a patient’s family members. Junior doctors demonstrated outside the hospitals. The outpatient department (OPD) services by junior doctors were also closed for the day","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-protest-erupts-in-parts-of-wb-after-attack-on-junior-doctor-2760059","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835439-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206abdnaani43.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560356102","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 09:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 09:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2760059"}