{"title":"Protest erupts at Kolkata hospital after patient's kin attack doctor ","section":"India","content":"Junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital went on a strike after one of the doctors was allegedly attacked by a patient's family who died yesterday. The junior doctors locked up the hospital gates, stopped work at the outpatient department (OPD) and started a 'dharna' as a mark of protest against the attack. Adequate security has been deployed in the wake of the incident. Earlier, the family members of the deceased patient have staged a protest alleging medical negligence on behalf of the doctor. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Health Minister of WB said, "Emergency is open and talks are on. Four people have been arrested in connection with attack on doctors.\"","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 07:10 PM IST"}