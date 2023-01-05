Protest erupts after hit and drag case in UP’s Banda

Protest erupted against the administration after the truck hit a lady government officer’s scooty and the vehicle was dragged after being stuck in the truck in Banda on Jan 04. According to ASP Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra, “A lady government officer working in a university in Banda district died after her scooty was hit by a truck and got stuck into it. Scooty was stuck in the truck due to which a fire broke out. Fire was doused, the dead body was recovered and the accused truck driver is arrested.