Protest erupt against ‘uncouth’ PM of PoK

Massive protests have erupted against the so called Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, after an audio tape in which he was using derogatory language against women, went viral. People carried out demonstration, chanted slogans against him and his puppet government. Local leaders have also come up in support and solidarity. They have vehemently criticized the language used by Islamabad stooge against women. While some say that Haider should apologize for his statements, others are demanding his immediate resignation.