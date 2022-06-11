Prophet row: UP Muslim cleric appeals community to protest within purview of law

Amid widespread demonstrations across the country over Bharatiya Janata Party’s suspended leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks, National General Secretary of All India Tanzeem Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi on June 11 appealed everyone to protest within purview of law. “Prophet Muhammad said that a good Muslim is one who gives no pain to anyone with his hands (deeds) or tongues (words). So I appeal to everyone to protest within purview of law,” he said.