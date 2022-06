Prophet row: Security forces deployed, Sec 144 imposed in parts of Ranchi

Amid tensions over protest against Nupur Sharma, security forces were deployed and Section 144 was imposed in 12 Police Station areas of Ranchi in Jharkhand on June 11. Visuals from and near the temple, which was affected in yesterday's protest and violence can be seen. The district administration has also extended suspension of internet services till June 12 morning.