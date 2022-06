Prophet row: Raza Academy stages massive protest in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Amid the ongoing row over the controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed, Raza Academy on June 10 staged a demonstration at Muslim Chowk in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. This comes a day after Delhi Police filed an FIR against 31 persons, including Asaduddin Owaisi.