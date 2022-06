Prophet row: Protest in Saharanpur seems to be planned, says SSP Akash Tomar

Akash Tomar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, spoke over the protest that took place on June 10. He said, “The manner in which the crowd took to the streets after Friday Namaz, it definitely seems that some people had planned it...PFI involvement hasn't come to fore yet, but can't be ruled out. Checking involvement of extremist organisation.”