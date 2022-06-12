Prophet Row Owaisi lashes Centre over communal clashes in Ranchi says ‘Its govt’s duty to stop violence’

Two days after two persons were killed in Ranchi in a violent demonstration against controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on June 11 criticised Centre stating it’s their duty to stop the violence.