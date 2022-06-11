Prophet row: NCP leader Supriya Sule slams Centre over violent protests across country

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on June 11 slammed Centre over the ongoing violence against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remarks. She said, “Government of India (GoI) needs to get its act together. Be it J&K, Delhi or UP, Government of India has failed this nation. It's a signal of something simmering. People don't just pelt stones, these're all BJP-run states. GoI needs to talk beyond jingoism.”