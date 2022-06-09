Prophet remarks row ‘Not a good sign’ says CM Baghel after Kuwait summons Indian Envoy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 08 reacted to BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial religious comment, saying that a small country like Kuwait calling our Ambassador is not a good sign. He went on to say that the Central Government should take a position on the issue. “If a small country like Kuwait calls our ambassador, then it is not a good sign. Central Government should take a stand. We should respect other religions. India is a country of diversity. If you create a hateful atmosphere against others, then this will be the result,” said Baghel.