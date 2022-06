Prophet Remark row: Section 144 imposed in several areas of Ranchi following violent protests

Days after violent protests erupted in Ranchi district of Jharkhand, Security 144 was imposed on June 12 in several areas of the capital city. It was imposed after protests turned violent over controversial remarks made by BJP suspended leader and Naveen Jindal on Prophet. Heavy security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control.