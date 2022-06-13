Prophet Remark row: One arrested for allegedly printing posters for protest in Saharanpur

1 Salman, an accused in Saharanpur protest that took place on June 10 against Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remark, has been arrested. He was allegedly involved in printing posters for the protest. Speaking on the incident, Rajesh Kumar, SP City, Saharanpur said, “Another accused Salman, who is an adult, was involved in getting printed several posters for protest. He has been booked & will be sent to jail. No involvement of any 'funding' for the incident has come to fore.”