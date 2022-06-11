Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma should be hanged, says AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on June 10 said that Nupur Sharma, former Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was suspended for making controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad, should be hanged for her comments. “Islam is a religion of peace, people are angry. Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she’s allowed to let go easily, then such things won't stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect,” said Jaleel.