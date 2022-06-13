Prophet Remark row: Internet restored, other facilities begin in Ranchi

Internet facilities have been restored and the situation eased down at violence-hit Ranchi, Jharkhand on June 12. A violent protest was staged at Ranchi over Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remark on June 10. Speaking over the matter, Surendra Kumar Jha, SSP Ranchi said, “Situation is easing down, internet restored. Facilities that were stopped, have begun. 25 FIRs have yet been registered regarding the violence that happened. 22 have been identified by name & several others have been booked as unknowns.” He further added, “SIT has been formed to look into it. We're taking measures under confidence building, ensuring patrolling. We are monitoring all social media including WhatsApp. We are seeing uploads, downloads, hashtags, and statements. Any person trying to instigate violence will be booked.”