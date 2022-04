Properties of Gangster Yashpal Tomar worth around Rs 150 crore to be seized: Haridwar DM

Gangster Yashpal Tomar assets worth around Rs 150 crore will be seized, informed Vinay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate (DM) of Haridwar on April 18. Addressing the mediapersons, he said, “STF investigated the matter and submitted the report to me. A legal opinion was taken on the report and accordingly, this action has been taken.”