Process of making villages independent began with PM Modi’s reign: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 12 attended the 41st convocation ceremony of Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat. While addressing the event, Amit Shah said that the process of making villages independent began with PM Modi’s reign in 2014. “Mahatma Gandhi had said country's soul resides in villages. Thus, if you've to make this country complete, independent, you'll have to do it for villages. This began when Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014.”