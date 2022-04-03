Proceedings of Pakistan National Assembly begin for no-trust vote against Imran Khan

Proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly began on April 03 to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, Imran Khan is not present in the Assembly. Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, Cricketer turned politician Imran is facing no-confidence motion as his government has lost majority in the Parliament after several allies joined opposition ranks.