Proceedings of Pakistan National Assembly begin for no-trust vote

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, National Assembly met in Islamabad for no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 09. Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also present in the Assembly. Notably, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 07, overturned the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Previously, the Deputy Speaker had dismissed no-trust vote against PM on April 03 and dissolved the Parliament. Cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan is facing no-confidence motion as his government has lost majority in the Parliament after several allies joined Opposition ranks.