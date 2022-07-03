Probe begins: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised after MP Panchayat Poll results

A video has gone viral on social media wherein pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised during a victory procession after local elections in Chaka village of Katni. On getting information about the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police swung into action and registered a case. The police are also investigating the authenticity of the video. City Superintendent of Police in Satna, Vijay Pratap Singh, said, “The incident is said to be of village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly.”