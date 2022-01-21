Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people not to vote on basis of caste religion

While addressing the media, Congress party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 21 during the launch of Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto at the All India Congress Committee headquarter in Delhi, took a jibe at the political parties for bagging votes in the name of caste and religion. “Unless you (people) ask for accountability, no leader will be held accountable. The public has to be aware. Your stomach is not going to be filled with casteism and communalism. This will benefit only a few political parties,” she added.