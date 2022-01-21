Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises several employment opportunities if voted to power in UP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 21 launched the UP's Youth Manifesto at the All India Congress Committee headquarter in Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also promised several employment opportunities and 40 per cent reservation for girls in government jobs. “If Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 1.5 lakh teachers will be employed in primary schools. There will be severe punishments for paper leaks. The education budget will be increased,” Priyanka Gandhi said. “A job calendar will be made and strictly followed for better employment opportunities in the state. We will provide Rs 5,000 crores for start-ups. Rs1 lakh vacant posts will be filled in the Police department,” she added.