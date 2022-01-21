Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hints towards herself being CM candidate in UP Polls

While addressing the media during the launch of Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto at the All India Congress Committee headquarter in Delhi, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 21 hinted towards herself being the possible chief ministerial face of the Congress party in the upcoming UP Assembly Elections. “Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra answered to a reporter’s question about the upcoming chief ministerial candidate for the UP Assembly Election. UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07.