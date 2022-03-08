Priyanka Gandhi to hold all-women march in Lucknow on Women’s Day

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will conduct an all-women march in Lucknow on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 08. “Today's march at Lucknow (under party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh) is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women’s Day we should celebrate them. We fought as hard as we could. We will wait and see the results,” she added.