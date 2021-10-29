Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt for severe shortage of fertilisers in Bundelkhand

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on October 29, slammed Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand. “Lesser quantity of fertilisers is now being given in sacks and the price has been increased. What will they do? They have a lot of issues but government isn't listening. They know that farmers are on roads for months. They are being mowed down by vehicles. The government has failed, it has completely ignored farmers. This is not an issue of these 4 farmers alone, this is an issue of the entire Bundelkhand,” he added.