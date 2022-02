Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, Kejriwal, says 'both are anti-farmers, anti-poor'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on February 15 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying they both are "anti-farmers and anti-poor." She said, “PM and Kejriwal ji were born out of RSS -one started an agitation that was backed by RSS, the other was an RSS member. They're the same. Both of them are anti-farmers, anti-poor.”