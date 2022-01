Priyanka Gandhi releases Congress’ first list of 125 candidates for UP Polls

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 13 announced the first list of 125 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Polls. “Out of the total 125 candidates, 40 per cent are women and 40 per cent are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the state” she added.