Priyanka Gandhi reiterates polls on basis of relevant issues rather than communalism

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 03 reiterated that elections to be fought on the basis of relevant issues rather than communalism and cast. “Polls should be fought on the issues of public relevance, development, not on communalism or caste. People want to know what has been done for them be it about roads or health infrastructure,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a door-to-door campaign in Sikandarabad.