Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi on big rallies conducted during COVID pandemic

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress party in Parliament accusing of contributing to the widespread of COVID in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai and Delhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on February 07 asked the Prime Minister about BJP’s big rallies during COVID pandemic. “People whom he had deserted, who had no way of returning to their homes, who were coming back on foot - did he want that nobody should help them? What did Modi ji want? What does he want? What about the big rallies he did?” she added.