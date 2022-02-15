Priyanka Gandhi promises to create employment opportunities if Congress elected in Manipur

Ahead of Manipur Polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 15 addressed a virtual rally in the poll-bound state. Priyanka Gandhi while addressing the rally said, “BJP government central policies benefit 2-3 big industrialists, whereas poor and middle class are left on their own. Once Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are strengthened in Manipur, we will create big employment opportunities.” Elections will be held from 28 February to 5 March in two phases to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.