{"id":"2917573","source":"DNA","title":"Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of farmers who allegedly died waiting for fertilizer in Lalitpur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 29 met the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the line for purchasing agricultural fertilizer. The region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity. ","summary":"Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 29 met the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the line for purchasing agricultural fertilizer. The region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-priyanka-gandhi-meets-kin-of-farmers-who-allegedly-died-waiting-for-fertilizer-in-lalitpur-2917573","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003052-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_18.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635504002","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 04:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 04:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917573"}