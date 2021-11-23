{"id":"2920832","source":"DNA","title":"Priyanka Chopra drops ‘Jonas' surname from her Social media","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick Jonas, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles. Is the couple headed for a split?

\r

","summary":"Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick Jonas, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles.\r

Is the couple headed for a split?","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-priyanka-chopra-drops-jonas-surname-from-her-social-media-2920832","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006594-maxresdefault-17.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_DNA_PRIYANKA_JONAS.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637656578","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:06 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920832"}