Private medical colleges to give 50 pc seats at government institutions fees: PM Modi

On the occasion of ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana’ on March 07 virtually.Addressing the interaction session, PM said, “Our government has also controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart disease. The government has also ensured that the cost of stunting and knee implants is also controlled.” “We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges,” PM Modi added. The theme of the event is ‘Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi’. ‘Jan Aushadhi’ week is being celebrated across the country from March 01 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of ‘Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’.