Prices of fruits vegetables skyrocketing in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

Prices of fruits and vegetables are skyrocketing in the markets of Sri Lanka amid economic crisis. Rising inflation has been affecting the lives of the common people in the island country. Fruit sellers held current regime responsible for the dire situation. “3-4 months back apple was sold at Rs 500/kg, now it is Rs 1000/kg. Pear was sold at Rs 700/kg earlier, now it is sold at Rs 1500/kg. People don't have money,” said a fruit seller.