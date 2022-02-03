Press lotus button so hard that Azam Khan gets shock in Jail: Amit Shah

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on February 03 said, press lotus button (BJP election symbol) so hard that Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan gets shock in jail. He was addressing a public gathering in Anupshahr Assembly Constituency in Bulandshahr. “Press lotus button so hard that Azam Khan gets shock in Jail. Give blessings to our candidate Sanjay Sharma” said Amit Shah.The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, followed by six more rounds on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.