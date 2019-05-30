Presidents of Myanmar Sri Lanka arrive to attend PM Modi’s oath ceremony

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Win Myint arrived in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Meanwhile, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena also reached Delhi to attend the ceremony. Several BIMSTEC leaders have arrived to take part in the ceremony. PM Narendra Modi will take the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening. President Kovind will administer oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi.