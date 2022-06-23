Presidential polls NDAs presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu leaves for Delhi

National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu left MCL Guest House in Bhubaneswar, for the airport on June 23. She is leaving for Delhi and will file her nomination for the Presidential election on June 24. Draupadi Murmu, on June 21, was declared NDA's presidential candidate. She has earlier served as a Governor of Jharkhand.