Presidential Poll different from political elections, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on July 18 said that Presidential Poll is different from political elections and vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. Addressing media persons, Thackeray said, “In today's Presidential Election, Shiv Sena is supporting Droupadi Murmu. We believe that Presidential Poll is different from any political election. It's the highest post and vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. So, we took this decision.”