Presidential Elections: Yashwant Sinha appeals, vote for me to save democracy

As the Polling began on July 18 in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India, the Opposition Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha appealed to voters to use their discretion and vote for him to save democracy. “This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they will use their discretion and elect me to save democracy,” he said. “I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against government agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved,” added Yashwant Sinha.