Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Presidential Elections: Yashwant Sinha appeals, vote for me to save democracy

As the Polling began on July 18 in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India, the Opposition Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha appealed to voters to use their discretion and vote for him to save democracy. “This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they will use their discretion and elect me to save democracy,” he said. “I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against government agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved,” added Yashwant Sinha.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.