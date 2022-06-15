Presidential Election: Voting can’t happen without Congress as party has 50 pc of votes, says Kharge

Ahead of the Presidential Elections, the Opposition parties will hold a meeting on June 15. Speaking about the meeting, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on June 15 in Delhi, said that the voting cannot happen without Congress as the party has 50 per cent of the votes.“Electing a candidate (for the upcoming Presidential elections) can't happen without Congress as we have nearly 50 per cent votes. But we will still go to the meeting to fight together. As we don't want to break the unity. We want to fight against the BJP,” the Congress leader said. “MK Stalin (TN CM), K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana CM), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) and many big leaders aren't participating. We want unity and a unanimous (Presidential) candidate,” he added.