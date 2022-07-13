Presidential Election: Amit Malviya takes swipe at Congress over Ajoy Kumar’s ‘evil’ remark on Droupadi Murmu

BJP took a dig at Congress after party leader Ajoy Kumar said that NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents ‘evil philosophy of India’. BJP National IT Department In-charge Amit Malviya on July 13 said, “At a time when the NDA has announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee, to have Congress call her evil by association, to even suggest that she doesn't represent tribal aspirations is hugely disappointing.”