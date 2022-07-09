Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets support from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik

Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’ on July 08 extended his support to the Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said that his two MLAs will vote for her. “In today's condition, selecting Draupadi Murmu as a candidate for President is very important. This is why political parties other than BJP are also supporting her. Both our MLAs will support her,” he added.