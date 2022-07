Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu holds meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs in Jaipur

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on July 13 chaired a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party MPs and MLAs in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President. The voting for Presidential elections will be held on July 18.