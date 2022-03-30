President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Turkmenistan from April 01-04 MEA

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Turkmenistan from April 01 to April 04, informed Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma. “President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Turkmenistan from 1st to 4th April. This will be the first-ever visit of the President of India to Turkmenistan. The visit also comes soon after the appointment of the new President of Turkmenistan,” Ministry of External Affairs.