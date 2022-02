President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates new Darbar Hall at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 11 inaugurated new Darbar Hall at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Mumbai Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also attended the inaugural event. Earlier, the inauguration of the Darbar Hall was scheduled for December 8 but was postponed due to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.