President Ram Nath Kovind, his family visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra

President Ram Nath Kovind along with wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind visited Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra on June 10. They were also accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. The Katra administration has tightened the security in the entire town including Bhawan Marg.General public won’t be allowed inside the building following the President’s visit.